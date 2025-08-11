Blinkit, Zomato parent sees ₹419cr ESOP cashout by top execs

Blinkit 's CEO Albinder Dhindsa led the way, snapping up shares worth ₹214 crore—over half of the total ESOP value. He wasn't alone: other senior leaders like Hyperpure's Rishi Arora and ex-food delivery chief Rakesh Ranjan also joined in, with many execs buying shares valued at over ₹1 crore each.

What's the share price movement?

Eternal's share price closed near ₹300.80 that day, pushing its valuation to about ₹2.9 lakh crore—helped by strong numbers from Blinkit for the June quarter.

The ESOPs were exercised at pre-set prices approved by the board; now these shares can be held or sold, but they do trigger income tax right away.