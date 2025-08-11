Blinkit, Zomato parent sees ₹419cr ESOP cashout by top execs
In late July, more than 140 top folks at Eternal—the company behind Zomato and Blinkit—cashed in employee stock options (ESOPs) worth a whopping ₹419 crore.
This all happened just as the company's stock hit a seven-month high, showing serious confidence from those running the show.
Who all were involved?
Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa led the way, snapping up shares worth ₹214 crore—over half of the total ESOP value.
He wasn't alone: other senior leaders like Hyperpure's Rishi Arora and ex-food delivery chief Rakesh Ranjan also joined in, with many execs buying shares valued at over ₹1 crore each.
What's the share price movement?
Eternal's share price closed near ₹300.80 that day, pushing its valuation to about ₹2.9 lakh crore—helped by strong numbers from Blinkit for the June quarter.
The ESOPs were exercised at pre-set prices approved by the board; now these shares can be held or sold, but they do trigger income tax right away.