Priya Sachdev Kapur takes charge of Sona Comstar
Priya Sachdev Kapur and her son Azarias are now officially in charge of the RK Family Trust, which controls a big chunk (28%) of Sona Comstar through Aureus Investment.
This change happened after Sunjay Kapur's passing on June 12, 2024, keeping the company's control within the family.
Shareholders overwhelmingly supported bringing Priya on board
Even with some family disagreements after Sunjay's death, shareholders voted overwhelmingly—over 99%—to bring Priya on as a non-executive director.
Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, tried to push back and delay things, but the company pointed out she hasn't had any shares or an official role since at least 2019.
Company insiders say family drama shouldn't affect business
Aureus updated government records about the new ownership in August as required for big shareholders.
Company insiders say that while there's some family drama behind the scenes, it shouldn't really shake up how Sona Comstar does business.