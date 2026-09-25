Blue Cloud shares jump on GIX ₹147cr IBM Cloud contract
Business
Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, an IT company from Hyderabad, just saw its stock jump as much as 17.2% after its US arm, Global Impx Inc. (GIX), scored a ₹147 crore ($15.5 million) contract with IBM Cloud.
The project is all about building and supporting AI infrastructure.
GIX begins AI infrastructure work
GIX kicked off the work on September 24, focusing on setting up GPU clusters and high-performance storage to keep AI systems running smoothly, promising 99.5% uptime.
This win helps Blue Cloud strengthen its presence in the US and taps into the rising demand for reliable AI tech among big companies.