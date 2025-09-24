Blue Energy Motors raises $30 million to ramp up LNG, electric trucks
Blue Energy Motors has raised a total of $50 million to date, with the latest round bringing in $30 million to ramp up its LNG and electric truck fleet across India.
Big names like Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath and Omnitex Industries joined the latest $30 million round, with Kamath pointing out how important scalable logistics tech is for the future.
Investment will help Blue Energy push sustainable transport further
This investment helps Blue Energy push sustainable transport further—thanks to partnerships with Essar Group and Iveco's FPT, they can now build up to 10,000 trucks a year.
So far, their 1,000 trucks have clocked over 60 million kilometers on Indian roads and cut carbon emissions by about 15,000 tons.
Founder Anirudh Bhuwalka says this is all about driving clean transportation forward, while Essar's Anshuman Ruia backs their vision for greener mobility.