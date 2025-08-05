BlueStone Jewellery IPO: Fresh issue, OFS to raise ₹1,000 crore

Launched in 2011, BlueStone is a jewelry brand that sells diamond, gold, platinum and gemstone pieces both online and in-store—think 225 outlets across 117 cities plus a website and apps. They're big on quality and customization. In 2024, they pulled in revenues of ₹1,266 crore as more shoppers turned to digital-first jewelry options.

Details of the IPO and key stakeholders

The IPO is being managed by Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital and IIFL Capital.

Key early backers include Accel (11.68%), Sunil Kant Munjal (5.61%) and Kalaari Capital (5.12%).

Founder Gaurav Singh Kushwaha—an IIT Delhi grad and ex-Amazon exec—owns 17.7%.

Money raised will help with working capital and other business needs; major shareholders like Accel Partners are selling some of their stake too.