BP's AI push could lead to more job cuts Business Aug 05, 2025

BP is hinting at more job cuts thanks to AI making their operations leaner.

This follows a big move earlier this year when they announced nearly 8,000 layoffs worldwide.

The company's under pressure from shareholders to boost profits, so it's taking a hard look at costs and where it invests next.

On the upside, BP just made its biggest oil and gas discovery in Brazil in decades.