BP's AI push could lead to more job cuts
BP is hinting at more job cuts thanks to AI making their operations leaner.
This follows a big move earlier this year when they announced nearly 8,000 layoffs worldwide.
The company's under pressure from shareholders to boost profits, so it's taking a hard look at costs and where it invests next.
On the upside, BP just made its biggest oil and gas discovery in Brazil in decades.
BP's profits took a hit, but they still beat forecasts
BP's profits dropped 14% this quarter (to $2.4 billion), mostly because of lower oil prices, but they still beat what analysts expected.
To keep investors happy, BP bumped up dividends by 4% and stuck with a $750 million share buyback.
Over the last six months, they've trimmed $1.7 billion in costs and are doubling down on new projects and tech like AI to stay ahead.