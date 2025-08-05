Next Article
Alibaba to shut last 'Hema X' store by August-end
Alibaba is shutting down all its members-only "Hema X" stores, with the last one in Shanghai closing on August 31, 2025.
The move comes as the company looks to boost profits and double down on AI, especially with big competition from Sam's Club and Costco in China's retail scene.
Shift in strategy
Instead of "Hema X," Alibaba is putting its energy into growing its main Hema supermarket chain—think fresh groceries, quick meals, and speedy delivery.
About 100 new Hema stores are set to open by the end of this year (2025).
This shift also fits a bigger trend for Alibaba: moving away from traditional retail and investing more in tech-driven growth.
