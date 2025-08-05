Why TCS shares are down despite strong quarterly results

Interim dividend of ₹11 per share announced

TCS pulled in ₹63,437 crore revenue and ₹12,819 crore profit for April-June 2025—both up from last quarter.

For the full year ending March 2025, profits rose to ₹48,797 crore compared to last year's ₹46,099 crore.

Shareholders have more to cheer: there's a new interim dividend of ₹11 per share coming July 16, on top of earlier payouts of ₹30 (final) and a special ₹66 per share this year.

The last time TCS gave out bonus shares was back in April 2018.