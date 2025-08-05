Microsoft lays off 40 more employees in Washington Business Aug 05, 2025

Microsoft just let go of 40 more employees in Washington, adding to thousands of layoffs earlier this year—over 6,000 in May and another 9,000 in July.

That brings the state's total job cuts to 3,160 for 2025 so far.

The company says these changes are part of routine business moves to stay focused on their bigger goals.