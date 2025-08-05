Microsoft lays off 40 more employees in Washington
Microsoft just let go of 40 more employees in Washington, adding to thousands of layoffs earlier this year—over 6,000 in May and another 9,000 in July.
That brings the state's total job cuts to 3,160 for 2025 so far.
The company says these changes are part of routine business moves to stay focused on their bigger goals.
Microsoft remains committed to AI investments despite job cuts
Even with the layoffs, Microsoft's financial health looks solid thanks to strong cloud and AI growth.
They've poured $88 billion into AI infrastructure this past year and plan to add another $30 billion by September 2025.
CEO Satya Nadella admits it's a tough balance between job cuts and future plans but says Microsoft is committed to pushing forward with tech innovation.
The global team size remains steady at 228,000 people as of June.
```