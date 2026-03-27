Bombay HC refuses CBI probe into Reliance gas diversion case

The Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and its chairman Mukesh Ambani . The petition alleged that RIL had diverted natural gas worth over $1.55 billion from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) wells in the Krishna Godavari Basin, off Andhra Pradesh's coast. The bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Suman Shyam, pronounced the order on March 27.

Petition details Petition sought CBI probe against RIL, directors The petition, filed by Jitendra P Maru, sought a directive from the court for the CBI to investigate RIL and its directors. The dispute dates back to July 2013 when ONGC suspected reservoir connectivity between its KG-D5 and G-4 blocks with Reliance's KG-D6. This was based on a detailed geological and geophysical interpretation of data from Godavari and KG-DWN-98/2 blocks showing 'evidence of lateral continuity of gas pools' into KG-D6.

Block details KG-D6 awarded to Reliance-Niko consortium in 2000 The KG-DWN-98/3 block, known as KG-D6, was awarded to a consortium of Reliance Industries and Canada's Niko Resources in the first bid round under the New Exploration Licensing Policy (NELP) in 2000. In July 2018, an international arbitration tribunal rejected the Indian government's claim of $1.55 billion against Reliance Industries and its partners. The panel also awarded $8.3 million compensation to the three partners by a majority of 2-1 vote.

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Legal battle Government challenged arbitration award, RIL defended position The government challenged the arbitration award before a single bench of the Delhi High Court, seeking it be set aside. RIL defended its position by saying that the gas was 'migratory,' meaning it naturally moved between blocks, giving them the right to extract it.

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