Bombay HC stays fraud classification against Anil Ambani, RCom

The Bombay High Court has stayed the action of three banks to classify the accounts of Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communications Ltd as 'fraud.' The court noted that the banks had violated the RBI's Master Directions in their actions. The stay was granted by Justice Milind Jadhav, who observed that a forensic audit report prepared by external auditor BDO LLP was not signed by a qualified chartered accountant (CA), as required under RBI's 2024 Master Directions on fraud.