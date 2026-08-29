Bombay High Court rebukes Maharashtra FDA over Cipla Pune license
Cipla's drug-sale license for its Pune facility is withdrawn, after the Maharashtra FDA had canceled it earlier this week.
The Bombay High Court called out the FDA for having behaved in a "high-handed" manner and not giving Cipla a fair chance to respond, especially since the hearing was scheduled for a public holiday.
After this, the FDA withdrew its decision and will issue a fresh show-cause notice.
Cipla license pulled over packaging issues
The FDA originally pulled Cipla's license over issues like packaging problems with Reactin Plus Tablets and inventory mismatches, but there were no claims about product safety.
Cipla challenged the move in court, saying they deserved a proper hearing.
Now, the FDA says it will follow due process before making any final calls, so things are still under review, but transparency is looking up.