Bond sale canceled amid Trump-UCLA funding standoff
The University of California just called off a $1.5 billion bond sale because of a standoff with the Trump administration over UCLA research funding.
Federal officials froze more than $500 million in grants, demanding a $1 billion settlement related to alleged antisemitism, while Governor Gavin Newsom pushed back and has strongly opposed the settlement, with the possibility of legal action being considered.
Broader implications of the situation
This isn't just about money—UC relies on federal funds for more than half its annual research budget, so this dispute could slow down important projects in medicine, engineering, and biosciences across campuses.
The situation also highlights how political fights between Washington and state governments can directly impact public universities and the future of research that matters to everyone.