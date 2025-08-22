Sending low-value parcels to US? Postal services are pausing shipments

What's the situation?

Postal services in places like South Korea, Singapore, Japan, Austria, Norway, and the UK are either suspending regular deliveries or warning about delays while they adjust.

Some premium courier options are still running. FedEx says it's business as usual for them in the US.

Etsy is telling sellers to use shippers that let shippers pay duties before goods arrive in the US (like UPS and FedEx), since customs fees could get more complicated and unpredictable depending on where things come from and how much they're worth.