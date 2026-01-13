Bosch bets big on India as global AI, smart mobility hub

Why does this matter?

India's tech scene is getting serious attention—Bosch says the country offers even more growth than the US.

At CES 2026, board member Tanja Rueckert referred to India as a "key growth market" for their software ambitions.

Bosch is teaming up with Indian car makers on self-driving tech and rolling out features like AI-Cockpit, which personalizes vehicles using visual AI built by teams across India, the US, and Germany.