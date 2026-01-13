Bosch bets big on India as global AI, smart mobility hub
Bosch is turning India into its key development base for AI-powered smart mobility and industrial automation.
With more than half of its global software developers already based here, the company plans to invest $2.9 billion by 2027 to boost innovation in everything from manufacturing to next-gen vehicles.
Why does this matter?
India's tech scene is getting serious attention—Bosch says the country offers even more growth than the US.
At CES 2026, board member Tanja Rueckert referred to India as a "key growth market" for their software ambitions.
Bosch is teaming up with Indian car makers on self-driving tech and rolling out features like AI-Cockpit, which personalizes vehicles using visual AI built by teams across India, the US, and Germany.
The bigger picture
Beyond cars, Bosch is focusing on factory automation and building new partnerships as suppliers set up shop in India.
And it's not just companies that are optimistic: a recent survey found that most Indian respondents believe technology can make the world better—and help tackle climate change too.