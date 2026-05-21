Bosch Conversations Pune highlights AI, data and sustainability for manufacturing

Digital threads, twins, cybersecurity, emissions tracking

A major focus was fixing messy, disconnected data in engineering and production by using technology like digital threads and twins, basically making sure all factory information systems talk to each other for smoother operations.

The group also flagged cybersecurity as a must-have from day one to keep new smart factories safe from hacks or disruptions.

And with global rules tightening, leaders agreed that tracking emissions and energy use (and being transparent about it) will be key for India's factories to stay competitive worldwide.