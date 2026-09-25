Brahma AI expands to Silicon Valley, targets sports healthcare advertising
Brahma AI, known for its smart tech in audiovisual content, is setting up shop in Silicon Valley and targeting big industries like sports, healthcare, and advertising.
"Brahma AI is not an India-headquartered company with international offices. It is a genuinely global company with no conventional headquarters," said Narasimhan while also building interactive digital humans and new tools to help businesses manage content more easily.
Brahma AI raises $150 million funding
Fresh off a $150 million funding round (now valued at $2 billion), Brahma AI is looking to make its tech essential for companies everywhere.
It has already worked with names like Warner Bros. and Mayo Clinic, even snagging a 2026 Emmy for its innovation.
With revenue expected to jump from $74 million last year to over $120 million this year, it is still keeping India as its main hub for research while pushing for more global growth.