Brazil and Turkey block renewal of WTO digital tariff ban

WTO's 66 members agree digital rules

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says the US already has promises from key partners not to add these tariffs, and they're ready to make more deals, even outside of the WTO.

Meanwhile, some developing countries worry about missing out on tax revenue, but 66 WTO members did agree on new digital trade rules.

The WTO's chief remains hopeful that ongoing talks could still bring back the moratorium.