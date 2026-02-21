Brazil-India trade to touch $100bn
Banco do Brasil's President, Tarciana Medeiros, said she wants Brazil and India to ramp up their trade to $100 billion.
Speaking at the Brazil-India Business Forum in New Delhi, Medeiros highlighted how both countries are looking to strengthen their partnership, with New Delhi's mix of history and economic growth making it the perfect spot for this big announcement.
Medeiros on bilateral ties
Medeiros pointed out that Brazil and India have a lot in common and are working together through BRICS to boost opportunities.
Banco do Brasil currently manages a credit portfolio of around $250 billion, supporting key sectors like agribusiness, energy, and tech.
She also said green finance and renewable energy could further reinforce bilateral engagement and position both countries as responsible global leaders.