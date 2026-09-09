Brent crude tops $100 after US destroys 5 Iranian tankers

Brent crude oil just shot past $100 a barrel, hitting its highest in six weeks.

This jump is tied to rising U.S.-Iran tensions, including the US military's destruction of five Iranian tankers and Iran's attacks on US ships and a US military base in Jordan.

Iran said it will announce a restricted area extending from Chabahar in Iran into parts of the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, making global oil supplies feel even tighter.