Brent near $97 after Hormuz pause, U.S.-Iran direct talks set
Business
Oil prices are climbing again, with Brent crude close to $97 a barrel after dropping earlier this week.
The surge comes after tanker traffic in the key Strait of Hormuz was paused following Israeli strikes.
The US would hold direct talks with Iran, as regional tensions remain high, but there's hope things could ease if the strait reopens soon.
Gold up 1.5% around $4,715
Gold is holding its ground at around $4,715 per ounce, up 1.5% over two days, while silver, platinum, and palladium slipped a bit.
These moves reflect how global markets are reacting to nearly six weeks of ongoing conflict.
Even the US dollar ticked up slightly as investors keep an eye on all the uncertainty.