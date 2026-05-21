Brent, WTI and Indian crude rebound Thursday on supply fears

Iran blocking Strait of Hormuz

A big reason is the U.S.-Iran conflict: Iran's been blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and LNG exports accounting for nearly 20% of global consumption, ever since strikes on Feb. 28 reignited tensions.

Plus, the US just pulled a record nearly 10 million barrels from its emergency oil stash last week.

Experts say price swings are likely to continue as long as these geopolitical risks stick around.