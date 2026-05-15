BRICS delegates tour GIFT City to study cross border finance
Business
On Friday, delegates from BRICS countries toured Gujarat's GIFT City as India gears up to lead BRICS in 2026.
The visit focused on how GIFT City is shaping cross-border finance, fintech, and international business, all under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."
GIFT City hosts over 1,130 entities
Delegates got an inside look at GIFT City's cutting-edge setup and its role as a hub for global financial services.
With over 1,130 entities operating there and banking assets topping $106 billion, GIFT City is quickly becoming a hotspot for international finance.
As Managing Director Sanjay Kaul put it, it's growing into a "globally competitive financial and innovation hub."