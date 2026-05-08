Britannia to raise prices, cut packaging amid rising input costs

Britannia Industries, India 's leading biscuit manufacturer, has announced plans for selective price hikes and grammage cuts this quarter. The move comes as a response to the rising costs of palm oil, laminates, fuel, and freight due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. The company's Managing Director and CEO, Rakshit Hargave, revealed these details during an earnings call with analysts on May 8.

Financial results Britannia reports 21% rise in consolidated net profit Britannia reported a 21% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter. However, the revenue growth of 7.1% to ₹4,686 crore fell short of analysts' expectations, affecting investor sentiment. The company's EBITDA margin stood at 18.2%, a decline of 20 basis points year-on-year (YoY) and 186 basis points sequentially. Following these disclosures, Britannia's shares fell by over 4% on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Price adjustments Calibrated price increases initiated Hargave said, "We obviously will need to take some mitigation measures, and we have initiated calibrated price increases starting from this quarter." He added that these measures include grammage adjustments and price hikes on certain packs above ₹10. Despite the minor price increase, he assured that demand would remain fairly strong.

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Global impact Price hikes planned for international markets Britannia's international business revenue and profitability were affected in the last quarter due to vessel unavailability and a demand slowdown in those markets. Hargave said the company will hike prices in international markets from Q1 FY27. He also revealed plans to optimize sourcing between India and overseas manufacturing facilities, with full operations expected by mid-May.

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