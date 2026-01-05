BSE-listed firms' market cap hits record ₹481.25L cr
The Bombay Stock Exchange just hit a new milestone—total market value of all listed companies soared to ₹481.25 lakh crore as the Sensex reached a significant level on January 2, 2026.
That's nearly ₹30 lakh crore added since last January, even with money flowing out and the rupee not at its strongest.
Why does this matter?
If you're following markets or investing, here's the twist: while the Sensex has seen some gains over the year, most companies aren't celebrating—about 90% are still trading way below their yearly highs.
This gap between big-name stocks and smaller players shows investors are playing it safe with blue-chips right now.
What's behind the surge?
Heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel are driving most of these gains.
Even though mid- and small-cap indexes haven't fully bounced back yet, steady domestic reforms and improving company earnings have kept things moving up—even when foreign investors held back and global risks loomed in the background.