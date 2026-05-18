BSE set to enter Nifty 50

India's oldest stock exchange, BSE Ltd, is likely to be included in the Nifty 50 Index during its September 2026 rebalancing. The inclusion could see IT giant Wipro Ltd being ousted from the index. This is according to an analysis by Janaghan Jeyakumar of Quiddity Advisors. The change is based on BSE's Average Float Market Cap (AFMC), which currently exceeds Wipro's AFMC by over 1.5 times.

Market trends BSE's stock has gained over 63% in the last year BSE's stock has been one of the best-performing financial stocks in India, gaining over 63% in the last year. The surge is attributed to a sharp increase in trading volumes, growing retail participation, and a revival of its derivatives business. On the other hand, Wipro has lost over 25% in the same period due to a general slowdown in technology stocks and fears of artificial intelligence disruption.

Index overhaul Nifty 100 index set for 5 additions and deletions The broader Nifty 100 index is also set for major changes, with five additions and five deletions expected. The expected additions are BSE, Hitachi Energy India, Polycab India, Vodafone Idea, and Bharat Heavy Electricals. The stocks likely to exit the index are Macrotech Developers, Shree Cement, Indian Hotels, REC and Zydus Lifesciences.

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