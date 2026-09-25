BSE warns investors on international ETF premiums as limits bind
Business
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is telling investors to be careful with international ETFs that are selling for way more than what their underlying assets are actually worth.
This price gap, called a premium, has popped up because mutual funds have hit their overseas investment limits, so no new ETF units can be created right now.
That limited supply is driving prices higher, but it also means prices could drop quickly if those limits change.
BSE advises checking international ETF NAVs
BSE suggests checking the net asset value (NAV) of certain international ETFs before you buy, either on the stock exchange or through the Association of Mutual Funds in India's website.
That way, you're less likely to get caught by sudden price swings if things shift from April 1, 2027.