BSNL launches Wi-Fi calling across India
What's the story
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), India's state-owned telecom operator, has launched Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service across the country. The move is aimed at enhancing connectivity in areas with poor mobile signals such as homes, offices, basements, and rural locations. The Ministry of Communications announced that the advanced VoWiFi service is now available for all BSNL customers in every telecom circle.
Service benefits
VoWiFi: A game-changer for rural and remote areas
The VoWiFi service is an IMS-based one that allows seamless handover between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. It enables users to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear connectivity even in areas with weak mobile signals. The service is especially useful in rural and remote regions where mobile coverage may be limited but a stable Wi-Fi connection is available.
Network upgrade
VoWiFi: A step toward network modernization
The launch of VoWiFi is a key part of BSNL's network modernization program and its commitment to improving connectivity across India, especially in underserved areas. The service works on most modern smartphones with Wi-Fi Calling enabled in the handset settings. For device compatibility and support, customers can visit their nearest BSNL customer service center or call the BSNL helpline - 18001503.
Cost efficiency
BSNL's VoWiFi service: A cost-effective solution
BSNL's VoWiFi service is provided free of cost, with no additional charges for Wi-Fi calls. The calls are made using the customer's existing mobile number and phone dialer, without the need for third-party applications. This makes it a cost-effective solution for users who want to make voice calls over Wi-Fi networks without incurring extra costs on their mobile plans.