BSNL launches Wi-Fi calling across India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) , India's state-owned telecom operator, has launched Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) service across the country. The move is aimed at enhancing connectivity in areas with poor mobile signals such as homes, offices, basements, and rural locations. The Ministry of Communications announced that the advanced VoWiFi service is now available for all BSNL customers in every telecom circle.

Service benefits VoWiFi: A game-changer for rural and remote areas The VoWiFi service is an IMS-based one that allows seamless handover between Wi-Fi and mobile networks. It enables users to make and receive voice calls and messages over a Wi-Fi network, ensuring clear connectivity even in areas with weak mobile signals. The service is especially useful in rural and remote regions where mobile coverage may be limited but a stable Wi-Fi connection is available.

Network upgrade VoWiFi: A step toward network modernization The launch of VoWiFi is a key part of BSNL's network modernization program and its commitment to improving connectivity across India, especially in underserved areas. The service works on most modern smartphones with Wi-Fi Calling enabled in the handset settings. For device compatibility and support, customers can visit their nearest BSNL customer service center or call the BSNL helpline - 18001503.