Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces measures to boost animal husbandry, fisheries

In a bid to boost rural incomes and employment opportunities, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures for the livestock and fisheries sectors in her Budget 2026-27 speech. The initiatives are aimed at improving these sectors and creating new avenues for income generation. Sitharaman highlighted that livestock contributes nearly 16% of farm income, especially for poor and marginal households.

Scheme details Loan-linked capital subsidy scheme for veterinary professionals To enhance the availability of veterinary professionals, Sitharaman announced a loan-linked capital subsidy scheme. The initiative will help set up veterinary and private colleges, hospitals, diagnostic labs, and breeding centers in the private sector. This move is expected to significantly increase the number of trained veterinary professionals in India.

Fisheries focus Development of reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars for fisheries sector For the fisheries sector, the government will develop 500 reservoirs and Amrit Sarovars. The plan also includes strengthening the value chain in coastal areas through startups, women-led groups, and Fish Farmers Producer Organisations. This integrated approach is expected to boost the fisheries industry and create new market linkages.

Entrepreneurship boost Credit-linked subsidy program to promote entrepreneurship in animal husbandry Sitharaman also announced a credit-linked subsidy program to promote entrepreneurship development in animal husbandry. The program will focus on scaling up and modernizing livestock enterprises while creating integrated value chains focused on livestock, dairy, and poultry. This initiative is expected to give a major boost to the animal husbandry sector in India.

Crop enhancement Coconut promotion scheme for coastal farmers In a major boost to coastal farmers, Sitharaman announced a coconut promotion scheme. The initiative aims to replace old and non-productive trees with new varieties in major coconut-growing states. Sitharaman emphasized that nearly 30 million people, including nearly 10 million farmers, depend on coconuts for their livelihood in India, the world's largest producer of this crop.

Production goals Initiatives for cashew and cocoa production The government also announced a dedicated program for Indian cashew and cocoa to make the country self-reliant in production and processing. The initiative aims to improve export competitiveness and turn these crops into premium global brands by 2030. This move is part of India's larger goal of becoming self-sufficient in agricultural production.