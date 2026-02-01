Budget 2026: Sitharaman announces 3 All India Institutes of Ayurveda

In a major push for Ayurveda, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of three new All India Institutes of Ayurveda in the Union Budget 2026-27. The move comes as part of India's efforts to meet the growing global demand for Ayurvedic medicine. In her speech, Sitharaman highlighted that post-COVID-19, Ayurveda has gained worldwide acceptance, just like ancient Indian Yoga did when Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced it at the UN.

Global acceptance Exporting quality Ayurveda products Sitharaman emphasized the global recognition of Ayurveda after COVID-19, saying, "Exporting quality Ayurveda products helps farmers to grow the herbs and those who process the products." She added that to meet this growing demand, "a few more steps are being taken," which includes setting up these three new institutes. The first All India Institute of Ayurveda was established in New Delhi as a Center of Excellence for tertiary health care.

Infrastructure enhancement Upgrading AYUSH pharmacies Along with the new institutes, Sitharaman also announced plans to upgrade AYUSH pharmacies and the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre (GTMC) in Jamnagar. The upgrade aims at raising standards and making more skilled personnel available. The WHO GTMC was set up as a global wellness hub to strengthen evidence-based research, training, and awareness for traditional medicine. It is the world's first global outpost center for traditional medicine, according to the AYUSH ministry.

