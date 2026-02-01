Budget 2026-27: India to have 5 medical tourism hubs soon

In the Union Budget 2026-27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced plans to set up five medical tourism hubs and launch a "Biopharma Shakti programme" with an allocation of ₹10,000 crore over five years. The initiative aims to make India a global leader in medical tourism services by establishing integrated healthcare complexes with private sector collaboration.

Hub details Integrated healthcare complexes The proposed medical tourism hubs will be multi-faceted healthcare complexes, combining medical, educational, and research facilities. They will include AYUSH centers, facilitation centers for medical value tourism, and infrastructure for diagnostics, post-care services, and rehabilitation. Sitharaman emphasized that these hubs would create a wide range of employment opportunities for health professionals such as doctors and allied health professionals (ALPs).

Expansion plans Biopharma Shakti program Along with the medical tourism hubs, Sitharaman also proposed to set up three new All India Institute of Ayurveda. The Biopharma Shakti program will create a biopharma-focused network with three new National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERS) and upgrade seven existing ones. It will also establish a network of 1,000 accredited clinical trial sites in India.

