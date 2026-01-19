If implemented, this would ease financing constraints

Budget 2026: Will aircraft get infrastructure status? What it means?

By Akash Pandey 10:40 am Jan 19, 202610:40 am

What's the story

The Union Budget for 2026-27 may consider granting infrastructure status to aircraft, a move that could significantly boost the growth of India's aviation sector. The proposal, if implemented, would ease financing constraints for airlines and enable them to acquire aircraft at more competitive rates. This comes as Indian carriers have placed orders for over 1,700 planes amid strong growth projections for the sector.