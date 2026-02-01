Budget 2026: ₹9,200cr allocated for LPG connections to poor households

Scheme details

Ujjwala scheme

The distribution of LPG connections to poor households, popularly known as the Ujjwala scheme, is one of the flagship initiatives of the Modi government. According to a report by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) released on January 27, there are around 10.41 crore LPG beneficiaries under this scheme as of January 2026. The government has approved an additional 25 lakh connections for FY 2025-26 to achieve saturation in LPG coverage.