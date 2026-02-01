Budget 2026: Healthcare allocation crosses ₹1 trillion for first time

In a major boost to the nation's healthcare sector, the Union Budget for 2026-27 has allocated ₹1,04,599 crore. This is the first time that India's healthcare budget has crossed the ₹1 lakh crore mark. The allocation is aimed at strengthening and modernizing hospitals across the country, as well as training more health workers to fill gaps in India's medical system.

Expansion plans Medical tourism hubs to be set up The budget also proposes the establishment of five new medical tourism hubs in partnership with private players. The private sector partners include Apollo, Max, Fortis, Dr Lal Pathlabs, and Metropolis. Additionally, new institutes for Ayurveda have been proposed along with upgraded drug testing labs to further bolster India's healthcare infrastructure.

Workforce development Training for healthcare workers The budget also emphasizes workforce development by proposing to train one lakh allied health professionals and 1.5 lakh caregivers. This is especially important given India's aging population. The Finance Minister also announced plans to upgrade existing institutions for allied health professionals and create a robust care system covering geriatric services, further strengthening the country's healthcare workforce.

