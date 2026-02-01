Budget 2026: FM sets ₹12.2L crore capex target for infrastructure

Nirmala Sitharaman has unveiled a capital expenditure (capex) target of ₹12.2 lakh crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. The announcement was made during her ninth consecutive Union Budget presentation in Parliament today. The move is aimed at bolstering infrastructure development and public investment, which are seen as key drivers of economic growth.

Past performance Previous fiscal's focus on capex The previous fiscal year (2025-26) had a strong focus on capex, with an allocation of ₹11.21 lakh crore. This was slightly higher than the revised estimate of ₹10.18 lakh crore for FY25 and accounted for about 3.1% of India's GDP. The country is among the top public investment spenders globally, further cementing its commitment to infrastructure development as a growth driver.

Future projections Effective capex in FY26 For the current fiscal year (FY26), the effective capex is projected at ₹15.48 lakh crore, up from ₹13.18 lakh crore in the revised estimates of FY25. This figure accounts for grants-in-aid for capital asset creation and indicates a continued commitment to infrastructure investment as a key driver of economic growth.

Advertisement

Improved spending Capital expenditure utilization in FY26 Data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) shows that capital expenditure utilization during April-December FY26 was 70.3% of the full-year budget estimate (BE). This is a significant improvement over last year's same period, which had a utilization rate of just 61.7%. The increase indicates an improved pace of spending and commitment to infrastructure development in India.

Advertisement