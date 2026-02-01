LOADING...
Budget 2026: No change in income tax slabs
Standard deduction for salaried taxpayers retained at ₹75,000

Budget 2026: No change in income tax slabs

By Mudit Dube
Feb 01, 2026
02:11 pm
What's the story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the Union Budget for 2026-27. The budget does not propose any changes to the income tax slabs under the new regime, continuing with the structure introduced in last year's budget. This means that the existing rates and thresholds will continue to apply from Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27.

Tax continuity

Standard deduction for salaried taxpayers retained at ₹75,000

The decision to maintain the income tax slabs signals policy continuity rather than fresh tax relief for salaried individuals. The standard deduction for salaried taxpayers has been retained at ₹75,000. No major new concessions were announced in the Budget speech for senior citizens, housing, or savings instruments.

Previous changes

Tax slabs under new regime

In the previous year, the government effectively raised the tax-free income threshold to ₹12 lakh through rebates while keeping a standard deduction of ₹75,000 for salaried individuals. The existing new tax regime slabs are as follows: Nil up to ₹4 lakh; 5% from ₹4 lakh-₹8 lakh; 10% from ₹8 lakh-₹12 lakh; 15% from ₹12-16 lakh; 20% from ₹16-20 lakh; 25% from ₹20-24 lakh and finally, a flat rate of 30% above an annual income of over ₹24 lakh.

