Budget 2026: Rare earth corridors to come up in states

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of dedicated rare earth corridors in Odisha , Kerala , Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made during her Union Budget 2026-27 presentation on Sunday. The proposed corridors are part of a larger effort to strengthen domestic capabilities along the entire rare earth value chain, from extraction to processing and manufacturing activities.

Production enhancement Boosting domestic production and reducing import dependence The rare earth corridors initiative is aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing import dependence. India has huge reserves of rare earth elements, which are essential for electronics, renewable energy, defense equipment, and advanced manufacturing. The government proposes to develop these resources domestically by creating dedicated infrastructure and industrial ecosystems in mineral-rich states.

Additional initiative Dedicated chemical corridors to be set up In addition to the rare earth corridors, Sitharaman also announced a scheme to support states in setting up three dedicated chemical corridors. The initiative will be implemented through a challenge-based route, focusing on cluster-based development. The objective of this measure is also to boost domestic chemical production and reduce import dependence, further strengthening India's industrial base.

Advertisement