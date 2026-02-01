LOADING...
Budget 2026: Rare earth corridors to come up in states
Dedicated rare earth corridors will be set up in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu

By Snehil Singh
Feb 01, 2026
11:51 am
What's the story

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced the establishment of dedicated rare earth corridors in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The announcement was made during her Union Budget 2026-27 presentation on Sunday. The proposed corridors are part of a larger effort to strengthen domestic capabilities along the entire rare earth value chain, from extraction to processing and manufacturing activities.

Production enhancement

Boosting domestic production and reducing import dependence

The rare earth corridors initiative is aimed at boosting domestic production and reducing import dependence. India has huge reserves of rare earth elements, which are essential for electronics, renewable energy, defense equipment, and advanced manufacturing. The government proposes to develop these resources domestically by creating dedicated infrastructure and industrial ecosystems in mineral-rich states.

Additional initiative

Dedicated chemical corridors to be set up

In addition to the rare earth corridors, Sitharaman also announced a scheme to support states in setting up three dedicated chemical corridors. The initiative will be implemented through a challenge-based route, focusing on cluster-based development. The objective of this measure is also to boost domestic chemical production and reduce import dependence, further strengthening India's industrial base.

Geopolitical significance

Strategic importance of critical minerals

The establishment of a dedicated corridor for critical minerals is particularly important given the current geopolitical scenario. The control of rare and critical elements has become a strategic chokepoint, as highlighted by the Economic Survey. It noted that metals like lithium, cobalt, nickel, copper, and rare earth elements have become new strategic chokepoints in shaping a low-carbon economy and influencing energy security, industrial competitiveness, and geopolitical power.

