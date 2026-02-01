Budget 2026: 3 new AIIMS, 1 girls' hostel per district

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a major initiative in the Union Budget 2026-27 . The government will build one girls' hostel in every district of India. The move is aimed at improving educational access and providing safe accommodation for students, especially those from rural and semi-urban areas. Sitharaman said the initiative is aimed at supporting girls from these areas who often have to travel or migrate for higher education due to a lack of local facilities.

Educational support Proposed hostels to be part of larger government effort The proposed hostels will be part of a larger government effort to bolster social infrastructure, with a focus on education, skilling, and women-led development. The initiative seeks to tackle persistent issues like high dropout rates among adolescent girls in districts where distance, safety concerns, and affordability are barriers to continued education.

Education 3 new AIIMS, 3 Ayurveda institutes, 1 design school announced The FM announced three new Ayurveda institutes and three new AIIMS in her speech. A new design institute will also be set up in the eastern region as per the budget allocations. The budget also proposes to assist the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies in Mumbai by establishing content labs in 15,000 secondary schools. Additionally, five university townships will be developed near major industrial logistics centers. Each township will include multiple universities, colleges, residential complexes, and research facilities.

