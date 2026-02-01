Nifty declined to 24,826.25, down 494.40 points or nearly 2%

Budget Day jitters: Sensex crashes over 1,300 points

The Indian stock market witnessed a major crash on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty falling sharply. The fall came after a strong start to the day, led by investor profit booking amid Budget Day volatility. The Sensex fell to 80,931.41, down 1,338.37 points or 1.63%, while the Nifty declined to 24,826.25, down 494.40 points or nearly 2%. Major laggards in the Nifty50 pack included Hindalco Industries, Coal India and SBI which fell up to 5%.