Buffett retires as his famous market indicator hits all-time high
Warren Buffett is stepping down from Berkshire Hathaway after 60 years, with Greg Abel taking over as CEO on January 1, 2026.
His retirement lines up with a record spike in the "Buffett Indicator," a metric he once called "probably the best single measure" of stock market value.
Why is everyone talking about this now?
The Buffett Indicator just hit a record 221%, mostly thanks to all the hype around AI pushing US stocks higher.
That's way above historical norms and suggests returns might be pretty flat—or even negative—in the near term, with some risk of a dip soon.
What else is going on with Buffett and Berkshire?
Buffett recently donated Berkshire shares to family foundations—showing he's still big on giving back.
Meanwhile, Berkshire is sitting on $358 billion in cash, so the company has plenty of options for whatever comes next.