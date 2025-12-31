Foreign investors' equity holdings in India decline to 14-year low

Foreign investors' equity holdings in India have witnessed a decline for the first time in three years, according to data from the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The share of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) in Indian publicly traded equities has dropped to 15.5%, its lowest since 2011. As of December 15, their equity assets under custody stood at $815 billion, down by 2.1% from $832 billion at the end of 2024.

Market withdrawal Foreign funds withdraw nearly $18 billion from Indian equities Since January 2025, foreign funds have withdrawn nearly $17.97 billion from India's equity markets. This comes despite the resilience of benchmark indices, with Sensex and Nifty both gaining nearly 9% in 2025. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have pumped over ₹7.63 lakh crore into equities this year alone. This has taken their share to a record high of 18.26% in Q3 of this fiscal year.

Market pressure India faces pressure amid premium valuations and earnings downgrades India has been one of the most impacted emerging markets in 2025 as foreign investors have reduced their exposure amid premium valuations and earnings downgrades. However, analysts note that the valuation premium of MSCI India versus MSCI Emerging Markets has fallen below its long-term average. This could pave the way for a stronger performance in 2026.