Business groups warn H-1B fee hike could stifle innovation
A coalition of major business groups is urging President Trump to reconsider the new $100,000 H-1B visa fee.
They warn that this steep hike could make it much harder for US companies to bring in skilled workers from abroad—something many industries rely on.
Their main point: reforms shouldn't make it tougher for employers already struggling to find and keep top talent.
Tech giants and the talent crunch
Groups like the Business Software Alliance and SEMI warn that limiting access to global talent could slow down progress in fields like AI and biomedical engineering.
Big names such as Microsoft, Amazon, and Walmart might see their talent pipelines disrupted if these changes stick around.
The letter urges a smarter balance between immigration reform and keeping the US ahead in innovation.