Business loans v/s personal loans: Key facts and differences

In India, both personal and business loans are crucial financial tools. However, they serve different purposes and come with different terms. While personal loans are meant for individual expenses, business loans are specifically designed to fund business-related costs. Knowing the difference can help borrowers make informed decisions based on their financial needs. Here are the key differences between personal and business loans in India.

#1 Purpose and usage Personal loans are usually taken for personal expenses like medical bills, wedding costs, or home renovations. On the other hand, business loans are meant for funding business operations, such as purchasing equipment, expanding inventory, or managing cash flow. The purpose of the loan determines its type and conditions.

#2 Interest rates and fees Interest rates on personal loans are usually higher than those on business loans. This is because lenders see personal loans as riskier without collateral. Business loans may also come with processing fees and other charges based on the lender's policies. Borrowers should compare these costs before deciding.

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#3 Eligibility criteria Eligibility criteria also vary between personal and business loans. For personal loans, lenders check credit scores, income levels, and existing debts of individuals. Business loans, however, require a detailed assessment of the company's financial health, including cash flow statements, profit margins, and growth potential. This difference ensures that each type of loan aligns with the specific needs and risks associated with personal or business financing.

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#4 Repayment terms Repayment terms also differ between the two. Personal loans usually have shorter repayment periods ranging from one to five years, while business loans may be extended over 5 to 10 years, depending on the amount borrowed and the lender's policies. This flexibility allows businesses more time to repay without straining their finances.