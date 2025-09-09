Bybit relaunches in India after 8-month break

Bybit's renewed focus on India

Bybit had paused Indian operations in January 2025 due to new regulations. Since then, it sorted out compliance issues like GST updates and now follows Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering guidelines.

Indian users can trade spot, derivatives, options, and copy trading again. Bybit is also stepping up with educational events and partnerships—like sponsoring the India Blockchain Tour 2025—to show its long-term commitment to India's digital asset scene.