Indian rupee closes at 88.12 against US dollar
Sep 09, 2025

The rupee dipped slightly on Tuesday, ending at 88.12 against the US dollar—down by 3 paise.

This drop comes as investors worry about possible new US tariffs on India and keep pulling money out of Indian markets.

The rupee opened at 87.98, touched a low of 88.19 during the day, and closed lower than it started.

Earlier this month, on September 2, it had hit a record low of 88.15.