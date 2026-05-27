Byju Raveendran sentenced to 6 months in Singapore jail
What's the story
Byju Raveendran, the founder of Indian edtech firm BYJU'S, has been sentenced to six months in prison by a Singapore court. The ruling comes after Raveendran was found guilty of contempt of court for repeatedly violating several orders concerning his assets since April 2024. He has also been ordered to surrender to authorities and pay costs amounting to S$90,000 ($70,500).
Asset verification
Raveendran ordered to submit documents
The Singapore court also ordered Raveendran to submit documents proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte. The company held shares in a related entity. This ruling comes as Raveendran faces claims from foreign investors globally, including in the US where lenders are trying to recover losses from a failed $1.2 billion loan.
Legal challenges
From success story to cautionary tale
Raveendran's journey from a successful entrepreneur to a convicted felon is a stark reminder of the volatility of the start-up world. He founded Think & Learn Pvt, better known as BYJU'S, which made him a billionaire and one of the biggest success stories in India's start-up ecosystem. He is now facing a lawsuit in Singapore brought by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority. The sovereign wealth fund had backed the tech firm during a funding round.