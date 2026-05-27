Byju Raveendran sentenced to 6 months in Singapore jail

The Singapore court also ordered Raveendran to submit documents proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte. The company held shares in a related entity. This ruling comes as Raveendran faces claims from foreign investors globally, including in the US where lenders are trying to recover losses from a failed $1.2 billion loan.

Legal challenges

From success story to cautionary tale

Raveendran's journey from a successful entrepreneur to a convicted felon is a stark reminder of the volatility of the start-up world. He founded Think & Learn Pvt, better known as BYJU'S, which made him a billionaire and one of the biggest success stories in India's start-up ecosystem. He is now facing a lawsuit in Singapore brought by a subsidiary of the Qatar Investment Authority. The sovereign wealth fund had backed the tech firm during a funding round.