Government probe clears BYJU's of fraud but flags governance lapses

By Mudit Dube 01:39 pm Jun 26, 202401:39 pm

What's the story The Indian government has absolved online-education startup BYJU'S of financial fraud following a yearlong investigation by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Despite finding no evidence of financial misconduct such as fund siphoning or account manipulation, the probe revealed significant governance lapses contributing to the company's increasing losses. This development offers some relief for BYJU Raveendran, the company's founder, who has been under scrutiny from dissatisfied investors.

Board reshuffle

Shareholders exit amidst management differences

Three shareholders, including Prosus Ventures and Peak XV Partners, formerly Sequoia Capital India, exited BYJU'S board last year due to disagreements with Raveendran over business processes and internal controls. The investigation report has temporarily halted any new scrutiny on the company by Indian officials regarding issues already examined. However, it does not directly address whether Raveendran is personally responsible for the governance lapses or his suitability to run the company.

Financial woes

BYJU'S financial struggles and governance shortcomings

Despite being cleared of fraud, the report does little to mitigate BYJU'S broader issues. The startup's rapid expansion led to a cash crunch and a significant drop in its valuation. Investigators identified weak corporate governance and compliance practices as key factors in BYJU'S mounting losses. They also noted that changes in funding environment and failure to hire professionals for finance oversight contributed to these losses.

Financial challenges

BYJU'S faces bankruptcy cases amidst cash crunch

At its zenith, BYJU'S was valued at $22 billion. However, as Covid-19 restrictions eased and classrooms reopened, the company's cash reserves dwindled. The startup is now dealing with multiple bankruptcy cases both domestically and internationally. Despite securing over $100 million from existing investors through a new share issuance, the NCLT has prohibited BYJU'S from using these funds.

Recovery measures

Raveendran's efforts to stabilize BYJU'S operations

As Raveendran strives to stabilize BYJU'S core operations, he is also exploring generative artificial intelligence for hyper-personalized learning to maintain a competitive edge in the education sector. He has been making significant efforts to keep the company afloat, including taking on personal debt to alleviate financial pressures. These measures are part of his strategy to navigate through the company's current financial challenges.