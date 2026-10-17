California: Ultra-rich spending $1M per day to defeat billionaire tax

The opposition campaign against Prop 40 has already raised over $340 million and is now spending over $1 million a day to defeat the measure, state financial disclosures show.

In the first 19 days of September alone, the anti-billionaire tax campaign spent at least $21.2 million on its efforts.

The funding has been used for a barrage of robotexts, mailers, and ads warning that a tax on billionaires could lead to higher taxes for all Californians.