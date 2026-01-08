World's most notorious scammer arrested, extradited to China

Chinese businessman Chen Zhi, who was indicted by the US for fraud and money laundering, has been arrested in Cambodia and extradited to China. The US Department of Justice had earlier accused him of running a multibillion-dollar online scam network from Cambodia. He is also said to have run forced labor camps across Cambodia where trafficked workers were kept in prison-like conditions.

Extradition details Chen's extradition follows months of joint investigative cooperation The Cambodian Interior Ministry announced the extradition of Chen and two other Chinese nationals, Xu Ji Liang and Shao Ji Hui, to China. The operation was carried out on January 6 as part of a collaborative effort against transnational crime. This comes after months of joint investigative work with Chinese authorities. In December, Chen's Cambodian nationality was revoked by royal decree.

Scam operations Chen's alleged role in global cryptocurrency scam Chen is accused of running internet scams from Cambodia that stole billions in cryptocurrency. The US Treasury Department seized some $14 billion worth of Bitcoin in connection with operations linked to him. The UK also sanctioned his global business empire, Prince Group, as part of the crackdown on these operations. Despite the allegations, Prince Group has denied any involvement in scams and maintains that its businesses include property development and financial services.