CAMS reports under-20 Indians's SIP accounts rose 92% in FY26
More young Indians are choosing Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) to build their financial future.
According to CAMS, SIP accounts for those under 20 nearly doubled in fiscal 2026, jumping 92% to 2.9 lakh.
The 20- to 30-year-old age group saw a solid 15% rise, reaching 85.5 lakh accounts, showing that steady investing is catching on with the younger crowd.
Investors and parents diversify SIP investments
Young investors aren't just sticking with mutual funds. They're also using SIPs for gold and silver, and often hold two SIPs each on platforms like Groww, with flexi-cap funds being a favorite.
Parents are getting in on the action too: Richa Khanna invested her son's gift money into SIPs, while Vishwesh Kulkarni started a SIP of ₹10,000 for his daughter when she was four months old in 2020, although not in her name, and has since increased it to ₹40,000 across five SIPs spanning midcap and thematic funds with global exposure.
These moves highlight how SIPs are becoming a go-to tool for both personal growth and family planning.