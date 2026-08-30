CAMS reports under-20 Indians's SIP accounts rose 92% in FY26

Young investors aren't just sticking with mutual funds. They're also using SIPs for gold and silver, and often hold two SIPs each on platforms like Groww, with flexi-cap funds being a favorite.

Parents are getting in on the action too: Richa Khanna invested her son's gift money into SIPs, while Vishwesh Kulkarni started a SIP of ₹10,000 for his daughter when she was four months old in 2020, although not in her name, and has since increased it to ₹40,000 across five SIPs spanning midcap and thematic funds with global exposure.

These moves highlight how SIPs are becoming a go-to tool for both personal growth and family planning.